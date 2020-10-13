Menu

Canada

Girl Guide cookies now available to buy online in Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 3:47 pm
The famous chocolatey-mint cookies will now be available to order online.
The famous chocolatey-mint cookies will now be available to order online. Girl Guides of Canada

For the first time ever, Girl Guide cookies will be available for online purchase in Canada.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Guides across the country had to find ways to sell their cookies, as it’s a huge source of fundraising for them.

But now, boxes of their classic cookies or chocolatey mint cookies will be available to purchase online, from a specific Girl Guide or from the organization itself.

Click to play video 'Girl Guides of Canada launches online cookie sale website' Girl Guides of Canada launches online cookie sale website
Girl Guides of Canada launches online cookie sale website

Previously, Canadians were able to go online, purchase cookies and donate them to an organization that may be struggling during the pandemic.

Read more: Girl Guides move cookie sales to traditional retailers amid coronavirus pandemic

The Girl Guides have been selling cookies since 1927.

Funds raised support the guides — ages five to 17 — to take part in various programs aimed at building confidence, learning to solve problems and connect with their community.

