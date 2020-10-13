Girl Guide cookies now available to buy online in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, Girl Guide cookies will be available for online purchase in Canada.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Guides across the country had to find ways to sell their cookies, as it’s a huge source of fundraising for them.

But now, boxes of their classic cookies or chocolatey mint cookies will be available to purchase online, from a specific Girl Guide or from the organization itself.

Previously, Canadians were able to go online, purchase cookies and donate them to an organization that may be struggling during the pandemic.

The Girl Guides have been selling cookies since 1927.

Funds raised support the guides — ages five to 17 — to take part in various programs aimed at building confidence, learning to solve problems and connect with their community.