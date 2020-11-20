Menu

Canada

Our Lady of Lourdes school set to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 10:09 am
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Kingston will resume in-person classes Monday, Nov. 23, after two weeks of being closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Kingston will resume in-person classes Monday, Nov. 23, after two weeks of being closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Kraig Krause / Global Kingston

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) has announced Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will reopen Monday, after two weeks of being closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement sent to parents Friday, the school’s principal, Stacey Porter-Eves, said that the elementary school will resume in-person classes Monday, Nov. 23.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared after 4th case linked to Our Lady of Lourdes school in Kingston

In total, six members of the school tested positive for the disease, although KFL&A Public Health said only two of those cases were transmitted in a school setting.

“During the last two weeks, we worked diligently with public health to take all necessary steps to ensure that all students and staff can return to a safe learning environment,” Porter-Eves said.

According to KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the two cases linked to the school’s outbreak are now resolved.

