Our Lady of Lourdes school set to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) has announced Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will reopen Monday, after two weeks of being closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement sent to parents Friday, the school’s principal, Stacey Porter-Eves, said that the elementary school will resume in-person classes Monday, Nov. 23.

In total, six members of the school tested positive for the disease, although KFL&A Public Health said only two of those cases were transmitted in a school setting.

“During the last two weeks, we worked diligently with public health to take all necessary steps to ensure that all students and staff can return to a safe learning environment,” Porter-Eves said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 Outbreak declared by KFL&A Public Health at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Outbreak declared by KFL&A Public Health at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School – Nov 12, 2020

According to KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the two cases linked to the school’s outbreak are now resolved.