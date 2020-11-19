Team Canada golfing star Ashton McCulloch is now a Michigan State Spartan

Send this page to someone via email

Michigan State University has successfully recruited one of the top junior golfers in Canada.

Kingston’s Ashton McCulloch has signed a letter of intent to accept a full scholarship from the NCAA school in East Lansing, Mich.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” said the 18-year-old member of the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club.

“It has an elite reputation for golf and academics. I plan to enrol in applied engineering.”

McCulloch had a number of schools vying for his talent but chose the Michigan State Spartans program for a reason.

“It just felt like home,” said the 2019 Ontario junior golf champion.

“The players and coaches treat me like family. It just felt right and East Lansing is only eight hours away from Kingston, so it’s close to home.”

McCulloch has two reasons to smile. Before he heads to Michigan State in August of 2021, he will play golf for four months in Victoria, B.C.

The Holy Cross Secondary School student has been named to Canada’s national junior team. He is one of seven players across the country to be named to the squad.

“It’s a tremendous honour,” McCulloch said.

“I will be so proud to represent my country and Kingston on the international stage. We’re hoping to go to Japan next year for the world championships. The idea behind the team, in the long run, is to get more Canadians on the PGA and LPGA tours.

McCulloch plans to head to British Columbia early next year and train with Team Canada for 13 weeks. He will play golf every day and finish his schooling there as well.

It goes without saying that the talented ball-striker has a long-term goal in mind.

“I just want to be the best player I can be, and whatever that is, be happy at the end,” McCulloch said.

“I would love to one day play on the PGA Tour. It’s extremely competitive but I’d love to give it a shot.”