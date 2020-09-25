Ryan Tsang leads from start to finish to win Ontario Mid-Amateur golf tournament

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Tsang from the Cedar Brae Golf Club has won the 2020 Ontario Mid-Amateur championship tournament at the Loyalist Country Club in Bath.

The talented ball striker from Thornhill captured the 27th annual competition with a 54-hole score of 9 under par.

Tsang won the tournament by three strokes over Toronto golfers David Lang and Charles Fitzsimmons, who tied for second place.

“I just tried to have fun and play my game,” said Tsang, who captured the Mid-Am for the very first time.

“I felt some pressure in today’s third round but was able to put it away with three consecutive birdies on 16,17 and 18.”

Tsang entered the final round with a six-stroke lead and admitted he felt some pressure down the stretch.

“I was 11 under after the first two rounds. I shot a 67 and 66 and had a comfortable lead. Today I could only manage a 74. The pins were placed in difficult positions and everybody agreed the third and final round was the toughest. I was able to hold off David and Charles.”

Peter Sauerbrei from the Cataraqui Golf Club in Kingston was the top local player. He finished with a score of 1 over par.

Clubmate Simon Reyers and Ryan Kennedy from Amherstview were right behind at 3 over.

“I liked the way I played,” said Reyers, a three-time Kingston junior golf champion.

“I was pretty solid for the first two rounds but shot a 78 today. I was disappointed with that score but overall it’s great to once again to be out on the golf course and playing.”