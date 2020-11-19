Number of COVID-19 patients in Waterloo Region hospitals quadruples in a week

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, Water Public Health announced its fewest new reported positive coronavirus tests in more than two weeks but also the most local COVID-19 hospitalizations since the end of May.

The agency announced 24 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday — the lowest daily number since Nov. 5. This brings the total number of cases in the area to 2,872.

At the same time, the agency also reported another 42 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 2,401.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported leaving the death toll at 122.

This drops the total number of active cases down to 349.

Story continues below advertisement

However, there are now 21 people in area hospitals due to COVID-19, the most since May 28 when that number was 24.

This is also more than quadruple the number the area had a week ago as there were just five people reported to be in hospital on Nov. 12.

2:41 Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic

There were several new cases connected to ongoing outbreaks in the area.

A 39th person who tested positive for the coronavirus has been linked to the outbreak at the Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener.

That number has the potential to climb as Waterloo Public Health said as many as 175 people had the potential to be infected due to the outbreak at the restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, new cases were also connected to two outbreaks in congregate settings, and two outbreaks connected to sports and fitness locations as well.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region fell to 20 after the latest outbreak at the Village of Winston Park retirement home in Kitchener has been declared over.

Across the province, there were 1,210 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 99,372.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 361 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region and 57 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,443 as 28 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement