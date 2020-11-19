2020 Homecoming weekend quieter for Kingston police amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police and city bylaw officers had a much easier and less costly Queen’s University’s homecoming weekend than in past years, largely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, Kingston police are kept busy over homecoming weekend with large street parties, sometimes leading to arrests.

This year’s homecoming took place Oct. 16 and 17, but was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New statistics released Thursday show a total of 118 officers were deployed to the University District over the two days.

Police overtime was just over $6,600, which is down by more than $56,000 from last year.

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 Teen arrested in connection to assault of Kingston officer Teen arrested in connection to assault of Kingston officer – Oct 25, 2019

The number of tickets handed out was much lower as well.

Seventeen people were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for attending gatherings above provincial limits, with fines of $880 dollars each.

There were also 17 charges for open liquor and 23 tickets handed out for things like excessive noise.