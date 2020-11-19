Menu

Comments

Health

5 Evraz Regina employees test positive for COVID-19, multiple others isolating

By Roberta Bell Global News
The Evraz Regina steel mill is navigating a coronavirus outbreak.
The Evraz Regina steel mill is navigating a coronavirus outbreak. Derek Putz / Global News

Evraz is navigating its first coronavirus outbreak in Canada at its Regina steel mill, says a spokesperson for the company.

At least five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and a couple of dozen others are isolating due to potential exposure, Patrick Waldron, Evraz’s director of communications and government affairs, told Global News Thursday morning.

“This is a continually developing situation,” Waldron said.

“Health and safety of our employees is our highest priority and we have been closely tracking potential exposures that would result in employees quarantining like so many of us have throughout this pandemic.”

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

The company was notified of the first case at the steel mill a little over two weeks ago, Waldron said, noting another case followed about a week after that. This week, three additional employees tested positive, he said.

“Operations are containing as they have throughout the pandemic,” Waldron said.

“We’ve been taking many of the steps that we’ve all become so familiar with for many months and we continue to do that. that includes the same wellness rules that is seen across the province,” he said, noting employees are required to wear masks at work and are strongly encouraged to uphold that practice and others to mitigate the spread of the virus when away from work.

Read more: Saskatchewan brings in province-wide mask mandate, limits gatherings to 5

In addition to Regina, Evraz has a presence in Edmonton, Camrose, Red Deer and Calgary. It also has plants in Portland, Ore. and Pueblo, Col. as well as headquarters in Chicago.

The company is also navigating an outbreak in Pueblo. It began in mid-September.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
