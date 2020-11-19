Menu

Canada

Halifax Public Libraries suspends in-person events as COVID-19 cases rise

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 12:16 pm
Halifax Public Libraries reopened on July 7, 2020 after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halifax Public Libraries reopened on July 7, 2020 after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Halifax Public Libraries said on Thursday it is immediately suspending all in-person events to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

“Effective Thursday, November 19, the Library is temporarily suspending in-person programs and events until further notice. Virtual Library programs will continue,” the group said in a Tweet on Thursday.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Halifax Public Libraries reopened on July 7 after three months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all libraries will remain open at this time, stricter measures are being introduced.

Starting on Saturday, eating and drinking will not be allowed inside libraries, to ensure masks are being worn at all times.

Spokesperson for Halifax Public Libraries Curtis Sutton told Global News these are all precautionary measures and the library is not aware of any potential exposures at this time.

More to come…

