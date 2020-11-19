Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate Thursday morning stabbing in Dartmouth

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 11:29 am
Global News / Grey Butler

Halifax police say a woman was sent to the hospital Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a stabbing in Dartmouth was reported around 8 a.m. Police are still at the scene on Lynn Drive.

Police say the investigation is underway and no other information is available.

