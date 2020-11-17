Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police charge man with incitement of hatred, death threats against group celebrating Diwali

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 9:50 am
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Police in Halifax have charged a man with inciting hatred after he allegedly threatened a group celebrating Diwali, a major religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say at about 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a disturbance in Mount Royal Park at 635 Washmill Lake Dr.

A man was alleged to have been making threats to a group of people celebrating Diwali.

Read more: Man in custody following weapons call in Halifax’s north end

Officers located the man nearby and arrested him without incident.

The man is now scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of public incitement of hatred, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failing to comply with a court order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, HRP say they take incidents “that are motivated by hate towards a specific group very seriously.”

Click to play video '2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime' 2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime
2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime – Sep 22, 2020

“If someone finds themselves exposed to behaviour that is offensive, threatening or intimidating, we encourage them to report it to police to investigate so we can determine if criminal offences have occurred,” the release reads.

“Even if the investigation does not find criminal wrongdoing in that specific incident, it is important to have it on record.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeHate CrimeDeath ThreatsDiwaliIncitement of hatredthreats to bodily harm
Flyers
More weekly flyers