Quebec adds 1,207 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths

The second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to 1,207 new cases Thursday in Quebec, bringing the total to 128,440.

The province reported 34 additional deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. In the past 24 hours, the health crisis claimed the lives of seven Quebecers.

The death toll, which is the highest in Canada, stands at 6,744.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the virus is continuing to spread across Quebec and that everyone must limit their contacts to bring the number of infections down.

“We must protect the most vulnerable people, our health-care network and network personnel,” he wrote on social media.

After a surge in recent days, hospitalizations dropped by one to 651. This includes 101 patients in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

Health authorities say 31,935 tests were given Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Recoveries have topped 109,000.

