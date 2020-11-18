Menu

Canada

Yukon prepares to impose new quarantine rules as local coronavirus cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2020 10:23 pm
Yukon’s premier says as of Friday, everyone entering the territory other than critical services workers will be required to self-isolate for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Sandy Silver also says the government no longer recommends any non-essential travel outside the territory.

Read more: Canada adds 4,640 new coronavirus infections, 100 new deaths as case count tops 310K

He says exceptions will be made for residents of border areas including Atlin, Lower Post, Fire Side, Jade City, Fraser, Pleasant Camp and transboundary First Nations.

The announcement Wednesday came as territory health officials announced a new COVID-19 case in Whitehorse.

The new case brings the territory’s total to 26.

An investigation into the source of exposure for this latest case is underway.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
