Yukon prepares to impose new quarantine rules as local coronavirus cases rise

Yukon’s premier says as of Friday, everyone entering the territory other than critical services workers will be required to self-isolate for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Sandy Silver also says the government no longer recommends any non-essential travel outside the territory.

He says exceptions will be made for residents of border areas including Atlin, Lower Post, Fire Side, Jade City, Fraser, Pleasant Camp and transboundary First Nations.

The announcement Wednesday came as territory health officials announced a new COVID-19 case in Whitehorse.

The new case brings the territory’s total to 26.

An investigation into the source of exposure for this latest case is underway.