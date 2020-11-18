Melfort Hospital under visitor restrictions due to increased COVID-19 activity

Send this page to someone via email

Visitor limitations have been put in place by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at Melfort Hospital.

The SHA said that effective immediately, visits at the hospital are limited to compassionate reasons only.

Officials said it is a precautionary measure due to increased coronavirus activity in the community.

Compassionate care reasons include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care and long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet.

Those permitted in the hospital are required to undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility, including a temperature check and completing a questionnaire.

A medical-grade masks is required to be worn at all times while in the hospital and additional personal protective equipment may be required.

The SHA said no other visitors are allowed into Melfort Hospital at this time.

Health officials said the decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly and the measure has been into place to protect everyone in the facility.

The limitations will remain in place until the SHA says it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.