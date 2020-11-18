Menu

Canada

Melfort Hospital under visitor restrictions due to increased COVID-19 activity

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 5:42 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said visits at the Melfort Hospital are limited to compassionate reasons only.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said visits at the Melfort Hospital are limited to compassionate reasons only. File / Global News

Visitor limitations have been put in place by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at Melfort Hospital.

The SHA said that effective immediately, visits at the hospital are limited to compassionate reasons only.

Officials said it is a precautionary measure due to increased coronavirus activity in the community.

Read more: Broadview Union Hospital in Saskatchewan designated for COVID-19 patient care only

Compassionate care reasons include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care and long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet.

Those permitted in the hospital are required to undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility, including a temperature check and completing a questionnaire.

A medical-grade masks is required to be worn at all times while in the hospital and additional personal protective equipment may be required.

The SHA said no other visitors are allowed into Melfort Hospital at this time.

Read more: Saskatchewan brings in province-wide mask mandate, limits gatherings to 5

Health officials said the decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly and the measure has been into place to protect everyone in the facility.

The limitations will remain in place until the SHA says it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

