Kingston-area public health asking restaurant workers to get tested for COVID-19

KFL&A Public Health is asking restaurant workers in the region to get tested for COVID-19 due to an uptick in cases in local establishments.

According to the health unit, a memo was sent to multiple businesses Wednesday afternoon, asking that all local restaurant employees get tested.

Over the last two weeks, employees at two McDonald’s locations in Kingston, an A&W and now two Tim Hortons, one at 671 Cataraqui Woods Dr. and the other at 1396 Bath Rd., have tested positive for the virus.

According to Tim Hortons’ media relations, the Cataraqui Woods Drive employee’s last shift was Nov. 13, and they tested positive on Nov. 15, whereas the Bath Road employee tested positive Nov. 17 and last worked Nov. 14.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Beechgrove will be set up to test restaurant workers in the afternoons on Nov. 19, 20, 21 and 22.

The health unit also reminded local restaurateurs that if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they must call public health for next steps.

“Please do not send staff to get tested right away, as the timing when contacts get tested is crucial to having an accurate and representative test,” the health unit’s memo said.

KFL&A Public Health also reminded all restaurant owners that employees must stay home when they have any symptoms of COVID-19, and all must participate in screening before entering the workplace.

