Canada

New Brunswick introduces legislation allowing municipalities to regulate ride-sharing services

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 2:43 pm
FILE - In this July 9, 2019, file photo a Lyft ride-share car waits at a stoplight in Sacramento, Calif.
FILE - In this July 9, 2019, file photo a Lyft ride-share car waits at a stoplight in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The New Brunswick government introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow ride-sharing services, such as Uber, to operate in the province in an effort to provide people more choices in accessing transportation.

In a statement, the province said the new legislation sets the standard for drivers and vehicles. Local governments would also be required to create bylaws that set parameters for vehicle-for-hire services.

Read more: But first, let me take a selfie — Uber introduces new mask verification feature

This means that a vehicle-for-hire service will only be able to operate where a local government has enacted a bylaw. Drivers and services will need to meet the requirements of these local bylaws.

According to the province, under the amendments, ride-share drivers will need to:

  • Undergo a check of their driving record.
  • Upgrade to a Class 4 licence, the provisions of which include providing a medical fitness report.
  • Have a clean driver’s abstract.
New Brunswick taxi drivers hit hard by pandemic – Jul 16, 2020

“Ride sharing will provide New Brunswickers more choices and flexibility in accessing transportation,” Justice and Public Safety Minister Hugh J. Flemming said in a press release. “The legislation we have brought forth will provide for a fair, safe and comprehensive ride-sharing system that could benefit communities in every part of the province.”

The government also noted that drivers must work through a ride-sharing company authorized by a local government or municipality.

