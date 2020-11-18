New Brunswick introduces legislation allowing municipalities to regulate ride-sharing services

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow ride-sharing services, such as Uber, to operate in the province in an effort to provide people more choices in accessing transportation.

In a statement, the province said the new legislation sets the standard for drivers and vehicles. Local governments would also be required to create bylaws that set parameters for vehicle-for-hire services.

This means that a vehicle-for-hire service will only be able to operate where a local government has enacted a bylaw. Drivers and services will need to meet the requirements of these local bylaws.

According to the province, under the amendments, ride-share drivers will need to:

Undergo a check of their driving record.

Upgrade to a Class 4 licence, the provisions of which include providing a medical fitness report.

Have a clean driver’s abstract.

“Ride sharing will provide New Brunswickers more choices and flexibility in accessing transportation,” Justice and Public Safety Minister Hugh J. Flemming said in a press release. “The legislation we have brought forth will provide for a fair, safe and comprehensive ride-sharing system that could benefit communities in every part of the province.”

The government also noted that drivers must work through a ride-sharing company authorized by a local government or municipality.