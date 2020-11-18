YMCA cuts 110 southwestern Ontario jobs citing coronavirus pandemic strain

Send this page to someone via email

The strain of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario to cut more than 100 jobs at various locations throughout the region.

Between gyms, childcare and education centres, YMCA has dozens of branches in the region including locations in London, Sarnia, Strathroy, Windsor and Woodstock.

A spokesperson told Global News in a statement 110 positions will be cut — representing around five per cent of the charity’s workforce — but YMCA did not state which locations in southwestern Ontario would see jobs lost.

The spokesperson said most of those impacted work part-time and haven’t been working since mid-March.

“While we deal with the clear and present operational realities caused by the pandemic and continue to make sound decisions for the long-term sustainability of our charitable organization, we are also focused on strengthening our association to bring even more families and communities together when this global challenge has passed,” the statement said.

“We remain focused on the communities we serve and nimble so that we can begin to offer further programming once conditions allow.”

— With files from Nick Westoll