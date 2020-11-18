Menu

Crime

Kingston men charged after drone caught flying drugs into Quinte Detention Centre: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2020 1:34 pm
Two Kingston men have been charged in relation to a drone drop at Quinte Detention Centre in late October. Global News

Police say they have arrested two people for allegedly flying drugs into a jail using a drone.

Provincial police say they were contacted on Oct. 26 after a drone dropped off a package in the Quinte Region Detention Centre.

Read more: 4 charged after drone intercepted at Kingston, Ont., prison

Correctional staff seized a quantity of illicit drugs, but police say inmates did get some items.

Trending Stories

OPP say they arrested the two people from Kingston, Ont., in the city last Friday.

They also say they seized drugs, a drone, cash, ammunition and scales at the time of the arrests.

Both accused are facing drug and weapons charges and will appear in court Jan. 12.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
