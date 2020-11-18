Menu

Education

Staff member at Waterloo school was in building while awaiting COVID-19 test results, board says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 12:36 pm
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from The Canadian Press.
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from The Canadian Press. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

A staff member at an elementary school in Waterloo was in the building Tuesday while awaiting results of a coronavirus test, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

In a release issued late Tuesday, the board says the person was last in Centennial Public School on Tuesday. It can take several days for a person to get test results.

“We are investigating the circumstances around this and reinforcing messaging across our system that staff need to stay home if they are exhibiting any symptoms or have reason to believe they have COVID-19,” board spokesperson Alana Russell told Global News in an email.

She confirmed that Waterloo Public Health has directed six cohorts to isolate.

In a statement, the board said “high-risk contacts included some staff members who have been notified and student cohorts who have all been directed to self-isolate and will be able to return to school on December 2.”

The WRDSB says the agency is contacting all high-risk contacts of the case.

“If you are not contacted by Region of Waterloo Public Health, your child is not considered a high-risk contact,” it said.

This is the first positive COVID-19 test which has been connected to Centennial Public School.

In November, 14 students and five staff members at WRDSB schools have tested positive for the virus.

