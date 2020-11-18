Menu

Crime

Would-be Grinch steals Christmas tree in Fergus, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 1:00 pm
OPP are hoping to identify a Christmas tree thief in Fergus, Ont.
OPP are hoping to identify a Christmas tree thief in Fergus, Ont. Supplied

While this appears to be right up his alley, Wellington County OPP have not named the Grinch as a suspect after police allege someone stole a Christmas tree in Fergus, Ont., on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. at a fast-food restaurant on St. David Street North in the town north of Guelph, police say.

Surveillance video shows the suspect doing his best Grinch impression by unplugging the tree that was on display behind the drive-thru order sign, according to police.

It doesn’t appear he rode off in a sleigh being pulled by a dog named Max but simply walked away with the tree.

Police said the suspect was a man with balding grey and white hair, and an average build. He was wearing dark pants, a grey and blue plaid jacket, brown boots and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

GuelphTheftwellington county oppfergus ontariochristmas tree stolenchristmas tree theftchristmas tree stolen fergus
