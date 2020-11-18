Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek 2 suspects in Janetville business break-in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 10:49 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking two suspects in a break and enter investigation.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking two suspects in a break and enter investigation.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently seeking two suspects in a break and enter investigation.

According to OPP, just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the Janetville area, south of Lindsay.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspects in business break-ins

OPP say the suspects allegedly stole cash, cigarettes and other items from the store. They fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

The OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

The male suspect in the break and enter.
The male suspect in the break and enter.
The female suspect in the break and enter.
The female suspect in the break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online

