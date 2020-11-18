City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek 2 suspects in Janetville business break-in

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently seeking two suspects in a break and enter investigation.

According to OPP, just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the Janetville area, south of Lindsay.

OPP say the suspects allegedly stole cash, cigarettes and other items from the store. They fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

The OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

The male suspect in the break and enter. OPP

The female suspect in the break and enter. OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online

