Crime

Peterborough police seek suspects in business break-ins

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 11:04 am
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police are investigating two recent break and enters at businesses. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating two recent break and enters at businesses in the city.

Around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a suspect broke the front glass door of a business on Parkhill Road West and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect is described as wearing a face mask, grey coat, black toque with an unknown logo on the front, along with grey gloves with black fingers, shoes with white lower trim and was carrying a blue/grey duffel bag with yellow reflectors.

Read more: Peterborough man accused of stealing large screen TV from business: police

On Saturday morning, sometime around 2:20 a.m., two suspects broke into west end business on Lansdowne Street and stole an unknown quantity of cash and damaged property.

Trending Stories
Both suspects are Caucasian with medium builds. One of the suspects has brown hair and was wearing a red and white striped bandana with blue stars, a green and white plaid jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. They wore a blue surgical mask and one left-hand yellow glove and a right-hand black glove.

The other suspect wore a grey hooded jacket with red and white circular emblem on the right sleeve along with blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video 'Uptick in crime within Peterborough' Uptick in crime within Peterborough
Uptick in crime within Peterborough
