Quebec reports 1,179 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths amid second wave

Quebec is reporting 1,179 new cases and 35 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as hospitalizations continue to rise.

Health authorities say eight of those fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other deaths have been retroactively added to the death toll.

“Each death is one too many,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on social media.

He urged Quebecers to continue limiting their contacts to stop community transmission of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The province’s caseload is 127,233, while recoveries have topped 108,000. The tally remains the highest in Canada.

Since March, the health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,710 Quebecers. The province accounts for nearly half of the country’s total number of deaths.

Hospitalizations climbed again Wednesday as the second wave of the pandemic continues. The total rose by 14 to 652.

Of those patients, the number in intensive care remains unchanged at 100.

There were 2,813 primary and secondary school students and 740 staff members with active COVID-19 infections on Monday, the last day for which data is available.

Health authorities say there are 10 long-term care facilities and 14 private seniors residences in the province where more than 25 per cent of residents have active coronavirus cases.

The latest information shows 25,165 tests were given Monday. To date, more than 3.5 million tests have been administered.

— With files from the Canadian Press

