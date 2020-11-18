Mount Royal’s Camillien-Houde Way off limits to car traffic as city secures cliffs

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal has closed Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal to drivers as it secures cliffs on top of the mountain.

In a statement Tuesday, the city says the road is off-limits to cars starting at Mont-Royal Avenue but there are detours in place.

Camillien-Houde Way remains accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

READ MORE: Mount Royal tunnel explosion and other issues cause REM delays

Remembrance Road, which also snakes through the mountain, remains open from Côte-des-Neiges Road to Beaver Lake and Maison Smith parking lots.

Montrealers can still access the Côte-des-Neiges and Mont-Royal cemeteries, according to the city.

The city has not indicated when the road will reopen to traffic or how long the work is expected to last.

Advertisement