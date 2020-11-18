Toronto woman who killed stepson to appear before parole board

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto woman convicted of killing her seven-year-old stepson is expected to present her case to the Parole Board of Canada today.

Marcia Dooley is to address the board roughly 10 months after she was granted four unescorted, five-day absences from prison to help prepare her for life in a halfway house.

At the time, the board said Dooley had followed the rules while out on escorted absences from the minimum-security facility, and should be given a chance to become familiar with the routine and community at the halfway house.

The panel nonetheless imposed several conditions, including that she not take a position of trust over minors and that she refrain from contacting any of her stepson’s relatives or her accomplice, her husband Edward (Tony) Dooley.

Dooley and her husband were convicted in 2002 of second-degree murder for the death of Tony’s son, Randal.

They were both sentenced to life in prison, with Marcia Dooley able to apply for parole after 18 years and her husband after 13.

During their trial, court heard that Randal was brutally abused for months after he and his brother came from Jamaica to live with their father and stepmother in Toronto in 1997.

Randal weighed only 41 pounds when he died in 1998, and had 13 fractured ribs, a lacerated liver, multiple brain injuries and bruises all over his body, court heard.

In the end, the court found Marcia Dooley was the one who fatally struck Randal and carried out most of the abuse, while her husband allowed it to happen.

The couple tried to challenge their conviction, but the appeal was dismissed in 2009.