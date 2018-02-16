Escorted temporary absence granted for Ontario woman convicted in stepson’s death

TORONTO – The Parole Board of Canada says a Toronto woman serving a life sentence for the murder of her seven-year-old stepson will be allowed to leave prison for a supervised visit with her father.
Marcia Dooley and her husband Edward (Tony) Dooley were convicted of second-degree murder in 2002 for the death of Tony’s son Randal.
The boy endured months of brutal physical abuse – most of it at the hands of Marcia Dooley – after he and his brother moved from Jamaica to Toronto to live with their father and stepmother in 1997, court records show.
Less than a year after arriving in the Dooley’s home, Randal was dead.
At hearing Friday morning, a parole board panel granted Dooley’s request for an escorted temporary absence from prison to visit her 75-year-old father in east Toronto.
It ruled that Dooley, who is currently serving her sentence in a minimum security facility in Gravenhurst, Ont., will be allowed out for eight hours, including a four hour visit with her recently widowed father plus travel time, under the constant supervision of correctional service officer.
