Caledonia crash seriously injures 2 including OPP officer

By Shiona Thompson Global News
OPP Officer one of two seriously hurt in crash near Caledonia.
OPP Officer one of two seriously hurt in crash near Caledonia. OPP

Two people are at Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries — one of them an OPP officer — after a head-on crash near Caledonia about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Haldimand Road 9 near York Road, just south of Caledonia, and involved an OPP cruiser and a pick-up truck.

Photos from the scene show the pick up on top of the police car.

Read more: London mother, daughter injured in OPP crash continue to recover in hospital

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in and as a result, the OPP is not releasing any further information — and that includes whether any charges have been laid.

Read more: Shots fired by OPP officer in Peel Region after driver of stolen vehicle rams cruiser, police say

Police are asking anyone with information either to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at http://www.opp.ca/reporting. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You can also contact the SIU at 416-622-0748.

