Caledonia crash seriously injures 2 including OPP officer

Two people are at Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries — one of them an OPP officer — after a head-on crash near Caledonia about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Haldimand Road 9 near York Road, just south of Caledonia, and involved an OPP cruiser and a pick-up truck.

Photos from the scene show the pick up on top of the police car.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in and as a result, the OPP is not releasing any further information — and that includes whether any charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone with information either to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at http://www.opp.ca/reporting. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You can also contact the SIU at 416-622-0748.