London mother, daughter injured in OPP crash continue to recover in hospital

A mother and her nine-year-old daughter remain in hospital more than a week after their taxi cab was caught in the crosshairs of an OPP vehicle chase.

On Sunday, July 28, Porsche Clark, 27, and her daughter Skyla were in the back seat of a taxi when it was hit by an OPP cruiser that was pursuing a suspect on Southdale Road.

Police later arrested two people in relation to an alleged bank robbery in Sarnia earlier in the day. The mother-daughter pair were left critically injured.

In a Facebook post published Monday, Clark’s stepmother Tracey Griffen wrote that the young mother has endured a tough week.

“She has been unresponsive for a week, developed ulcers, pneumonia and can’t wear her spinal brace for a few days,” Griffen wrote.

The stepmother added that nine-year-old Skyla has taken “a step back and a step forward” in her recovery. Skyla, Griffen writes, remains on a ventilator is experiencing pain from attempting to cough.

“Very hard to watch as she struggles and the reaction of pain from attempting a simple bodily function,” Griffen wrote.

“To think that one week ago I got a call to rush to the hospital to identify victims and be told that no one has ever survived an accident as bad as hers and survived, well she is resilient, she is a survivor.”

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the two-vehicle collision that sent the mother-daughter pair to hospital.

OPP say their police vehicle was involved in the pursuit of suspects wanted in connection with an alleged robbery in Sarnia before a collision with a taxi occurred in south London.

A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, one from Etobicoke and the other from Mississauga, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has been set up in order to help the Clarks deal with medical costs in their ongoing recovery.