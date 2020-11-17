Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton mother’s murder trial hears five-year-old girl suffered head trauma, bruises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2020 4:09 pm
On Oct. 12, 2015, police were called by EMS to a residence in the area of 116 Avenue and 124 Street where they found a five-year-old with apparent head injuries.
On Oct. 12, 2015, police were called by EMS to a residence in the area of 116 Avenue and 124 Street where they found a five-year-old with apparent head injuries. Wes Rosa, Global News

A murder trial in Edmonton has heard that a five-year-old girl had deep bruises on many parts of her small body.

Shalaina Arcand’s mother, Lauren Lafleche, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault with weapons including a belt and a spatula.

Read more: Murder trial begins for Edmonton mom accused of beating daughter, 5, with belt and spatula

Court has heard the mother called 911 in October 2015 and the girl died later in hospital.

Trending Stories

Pathologist Mitchell Weinberg testified that Shalaina had serious head injuries when she arrived at the hospital.

Read more: Edmonton woman charged in death of 5-year-old daughter

Story continues below advertisement

She also had various bruises, a cut under her upper lip and a damaged kidney.

He says the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton crimeSecond Degree MurderEdmonton homicideSecond-Degree Murder TrialBlunt force traumaEdmonton 2015 homicideLauren LaflecheLauren Lafleche courtLauren Lafleche murder trialShalaina ArcandShalaina Arcand deathShalaina Arcand homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers