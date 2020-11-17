Person found dead, firefighter injured in central Toronto house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A person was found dead and a firefighter was injured in a house fire in central Toronto on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the area of Rogers Road and Westmount Avenue at around 1:45 p.m.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Steve Darling said a body was found in the back of the house during firefighters’ second search of the home.

It is unknown the age or gender of the victim at this time.

The fire reached a second-alarm and was knocked down at around 3:15 p.m.

Darling said it is too early to say what may have caused the fire but that it appears to have started in the basement and reached the second floor, along with a neighbour’s roof.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury to his knee.

FIRE: UPDATE

Rogers Rd + Westmount Av

– police are o/s

– a firefighter has suffered non life threatening injuries and is being transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics#GO2180779

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 17, 2020

FIRE:

Rogers Rd + Westmount Av

1:45pm

– reports of a house fire@Toronto_Fire is o/s@TorontoMedics o/s

– unknown if any injuries

– police are o/s

ROAD CLOSURE: Northcliffe + Rogers Rd N/B @TTCnotices#GO2180779

^lb pic.twitter.com/iKSFZCe3rY — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 17, 2020

