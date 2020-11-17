New coronavirus infections in Saskatchewan 2nd most in single day

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its second-highest increase in new coronavirus cases in a single day on Tuesday.

Health officials said there were 240 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 5,422 since the first case was reported in March.

The province’s single-day record is 308 new infections reported on Nov. 14.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 97, while there are 27 in Regina, 23 in the south-central zone, 16 each in the northwest and southeast, 12 in the north-central, 11 in the central-west, six in the far northeast, five each in the far northwest and far north-central, four in the southwest, three in the central-east and two in the northeast.

Residence information is still pending on 13 new infections.

In the province, 71 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 56 receiving inpatient care and 15 in intensive care. This number of hospitalizations is a new high for Saskatchewan.

The province says 113 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,336.

There is a new record high of 2,055 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 31 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,803 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 303,641 tests have been carried out in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to update the coronavirus situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

