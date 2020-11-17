Menu

Politics

Open mic catches Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef talking about her salary

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:44 pm
Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef says a private conversation was broadcast during a vote on a motion on Monday.
Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef says a private conversation was broadcast during a vote on a motion on Monday.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef forgot to hit the mute button following a virtual vote on Monday, catching her discussing her federal salary.

The Liberal MP apparently left her microphone open during her virtual vote against an NDP motion calling for a new one per cent tax on people earning over $20 million, condemning corporations “that have been profiteering from the pandemic,” and suggesting the government reinvest the funds into income security programs and expand health care.

Read more: 66% of Canadians believe MPs should take a salary cut: poll

After voting, Monsef is seen and heard as independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould was asked to vote on the motion.

“The question they’re going to ask me — how much do I make now? Like 250?” Monsef says.

Her comment drew laughter from some MPs — both from the Liberal Party and Opposition parties.

It also prompted a caution from the speaker of the House of Commons, Liberal MP Anthony Rota.

“I want to remind the honourable members to turn off their microphones when they’re not voting,” he said.

Monsef is also the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and for Rural Economic Development. According to Parliament Canada Act, as an MP she earns a base salary of $182,600 along with $87,200 for serving as a cabinet minister — totalling $269,800.

Read more: New MPs are getting up to speed in orientation. Here are some of the perks of the job

Global News Peterborough reached out to Monsef’s office regarding her comment and her vote on the motion.

On Tuesday morning in an email attributed to Ryan Young, Monsef’s special assistant for communications, responded:

Due to a technical error, a private conversation was broadcasted,” Young stated.

