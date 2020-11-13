Coronavirus: Trudeau says Ottawa will help provinces, territories but stressed resources not unlimited
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the federal government would continue to help provinces and territories as they combat COVID-19, including dispatching the Red Cross to help in long-term care facilities in Manitoba, but stressed to premiers that federal “resources are not infinite.” He said there is a threshold, should the cases spike too much, they may have to make decisions about where to deploy the resources.