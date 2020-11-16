Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 5 ICBC locations moving to in-person appointments only

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 6:19 pm
Five ICBC locations are making the move to in-person appointments only.
Five ICBC locations are making the move to in-person appointments only. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Five ICBC driver licensing offices will be moving to in-person appointments only soon to help increase safety measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Nov. 23, anyone wanting to visit the following offices will now need to make an appointment first.

However, there will be a period of transition where walk-ins will still be possible.

Read more: Election fact check: BC Liberals promise major ICBC changes with no guarantee of cheaper rates

Customers who are unable to book an appointment will be able to visit the following ICBC offices at the following times:

  • Burnaby Driver Licensing (Metrotown), 232 – 4820 Kingsway, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Kamloops Driver Licensing, 937 Concordia Way, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Victoria Wharf St. Driver Licensing, 955 Wharf St., Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Richmond Driver Licensing (Lansdowne), 402-5300 No. 3 Road, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Surrey (Guildford), Unit C1A 15285-101st Ave, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
All other times will be reserved for customers with appointments, ICBC said in a release.

Customers can book an appointment online or call 1-800-950-1498.

Bookings can be made up to 12 weeks in advance.

Click to play video 'Election Fact Check: Different plans for ICBC' Election Fact Check: Different plans for ICBC
Election Fact Check: Different plans for ICBC – Oct 21, 2020
