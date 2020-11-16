Coronavirus: 5 ICBC locations moving to in-person appointments only

Five ICBC driver licensing offices will be moving to in-person appointments only soon to help increase safety measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Nov. 23, anyone wanting to visit the following offices will now need to make an appointment first.
However, there will be a period of transition where walk-ins will still be possible.
Customers who are unable to book an appointment will be able to visit the following ICBC offices at the following times:
- Burnaby Driver Licensing (Metrotown), 232 – 4820 Kingsway, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Kamloops Driver Licensing, 937 Concordia Way, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Victoria Wharf St. Driver Licensing, 955 Wharf St., Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Richmond Driver Licensing (Lansdowne), 402-5300 No. 3 Road, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Surrey (Guildford), Unit C1A 15285-101st Ave, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
All other times will be reserved for customers with appointments, ICBC said in a release.
Customers can book an appointment online or call 1-800-950-1498.
Bookings can be made up to 12 weeks in advance.
