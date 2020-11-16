Coronavirus: 5 ICBC locations moving to in-person appointments only

Send this page to someone via email

Five ICBC driver licensing offices will be moving to in-person appointments only soon to help increase safety measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Nov. 23, anyone wanting to visit the following offices will now need to make an appointment first.

However, there will be a period of transition where walk-ins will still be possible.

Customers who are unable to book an appointment will be able to visit the following ICBC offices at the following times:

Burnaby Driver Licensing (Metrotown), 232 – 4820 Kingsway, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Kamloops Driver Licensing, 937 Concordia Way, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Victoria Wharf St. Driver Licensing, 955 Wharf St., Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Richmond Driver Licensing (Lansdowne), 402-5300 No. 3 Road, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Surrey (Guildford), Unit C1A 15285-101st Ave, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

All other times will be reserved for customers with appointments, ICBC said in a release.

Customers can book an appointment online or call 1-800-950-1498.

Bookings can be made up to 12 weeks in advance.

