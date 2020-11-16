Menu

Health

Doug Ford pledges increased testing in Ontario long-term care homes as deaths climb in facilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 5:17 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise' Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he “won’t hesitate in a heartbeat” to introduce another lockdown if cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across Ontario, but said there’s “still time” for Ontarians to control the spread of the virus by following health regulations.

Premier Doug Ford is promising to increase COVID-19 testing in the province’s long-term care homes amid a rise in cases at the facilities.

Ford says he is meeting with government staff Monday to discuss a plan for more frequent surveillance testing, which is conducted even if a person does not have symptoms.

The premier says increased testing must also be combined with quick turnaround times for results.

Advice given at provincial COVID-19 advisory table should be public, Toronto health board says

His comments come after several large outbreaks in Toronto have lead to dozens of nursing home residents contracting the virus.

Modelling released by the province earlier last week showed that mortality rates in long-term care homes have been on the rise in the second wave of the pandemic.



The province says 107 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

It says 716 long-term care residents currently have COVID-19.

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Click to play video 'Focus Ontario: New Modelling Numbers for Ontario' Focus Ontario: New Modelling Numbers for Ontario
Focus Ontario: New Modelling Numbers for Ontario

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 508 cases are in Toronto, 392 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.

The province also reported 106 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 63 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 683 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says vaccine distribution will be a ‘huge logistical operation’' Coronavirus: Ford says vaccine distribution will be a ‘huge logistical operation’
Coronavirus: Ford says vaccine distribution will be a ‘huge logistical operation’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
