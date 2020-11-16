Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 5:10 pm
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during her daily COVID-19 briefing.
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during her daily COVID-19 briefing. Global News

B.C. health officials are set to release three days of COVID-19 data on Monday.

During its last update, the province reported new all-time highs for single-day case growth and hospitalizations.

Read more: B.C. breaks records again with 617 new COVID-19 cases, 167 in hospital (Nov. 13)

In a written statement issued Friday, health officials recorded 617 new cases of COVID-19, eclipsing the record of 594 set the day before.

There were 167 people hospitalized with COVID-19, while 50 people were in critical or intensive care, a number last recorded in the third week of April.

Coronavirus: Surrey schools shut down for two weeks after outbreak

Two new deaths reported Friday brought the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 290.

Three schools in the Fraser Health region have been told to close over concerns of COVID-19 transmission.

There also have been outbreaks at long-term care homes, including four in the Fraser Health region and three in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

Coronavirus: Outbreak reported at White Rock retirement village
