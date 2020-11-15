Menu

Health

COVID-19 detected at 4 more B.C. residential care homes in Fraser Health

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'COVID modellings shows B.C. could be on the brink of another surge' COVID modellings shows B.C. could be on the brink of another surge
COVID modellings shows B.C. could be on the brink of another surge

Health officials have detected COVID-19 at four additional residential care homes.

Fraser Health issued bulletins on Saturday and Sunday, saying that rapid response teams had been deployed to each facility.

Read more: COVID-19-stricken B.C. school ‘should have been closed a week ago,’ say parents

Staff members at the Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster and the George Derby Centre in Burnaby had tested positive, said the health authority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove, and a staff member and one resident at the PICS assisted living facility in Surrey also tested positive, it said.

All affected individuals were isolating, and health officials were working to communicate with family members, it said.

Read more: Port Coquitlam worker in his 30s may be B.C.’s youngest COVID-19 death

Fraser Health says it has deployed more than 480 health-care workers, including “clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers” to address cases and outbreaks in the region.

As of Friday, more than 12,800 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic, more than half of B.C.’s nearly 21,000 total cases.

