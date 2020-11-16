Menu

Embro, Ont., man identified as victim of fatal ATV, car collision in Zorra Twp.

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 16, 2020 6:43 pm
Provincial police have identified a 48-year-old Embro, Ont., man as the victim of a fatal crash last week in Zorra Township involving a car and ATV.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of 41st Line and Road 96 in Oxford County, about 10 km southwest of Tavistock, Ont., around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Details about the crash remain under investigation, but police said the rider of the ATV was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police identified the deceased as Bruce Haight, 48, of Embro.

The driver and lone occupant of the car were not physically hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

