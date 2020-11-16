Menu

Canada

Canadian MPs unanimously call for visit from Biden, Harris after COVID-19

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 4:56 pm
Click to play video 'America Votes 2020: Will Biden’s win fuel a fresh relationship with Canada?' America Votes 2020: Will Biden’s win fuel a fresh relationship with Canada?
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President-Elect Joe Biden have more in common politically, but questions linger over differences in policy that could affect Canada-U.S. relations. As Abigail Bimman explains, Trudeau and Biden may not see eye-to-eye on protectionism and energy – Nov 8, 2020

Members of Parliament from all political stripes passed a motion unanimously on Monday calling on the government to invite U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris to visit and congratulating them on their victories.

Canada is traditionally either the first or second visit for new U.S. presidents once they take office but outgoing President Donald Trump has never come for an official or state visit, save a brief working trip in Quebec for the G7 Summit in Charlevoix in 2018.

Public opinion polling has consistently shown Canadians hold a low opinion of Trump, while polling done by Ipsos just before the U.S. election suggested the majority of Canadians hold more positive views of Biden and believed he would better suit the country’s interests.

Click to play video 'Canadians concerned about potential violence following U.S. election: Ipsos poll' Canadians concerned about potential violence following U.S. election: Ipsos poll
Canadians concerned about potential violence following U.S. election: Ipsos poll – Nov 1, 2020

The NDP motion asked, “that the House congratulate president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their election and in recognition of the extraordinary relationship between Canada and the United States, call upon the government to invite both to visit Parliament.”

It also called for the government to invite Biden to give a formal address to Parliament “at the earliest safe opportunity to do so.”

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canadians ‘can be quite certain’ of U.S. election results

Visiting dignitaries can address Canadian parliamentarians in what’s known as a joint address, when members of Parliament and senators gather in the House of Commons together.

In the past decade, six foreign leaders have done so, including former president Barack Obama in 2016, former French president Francois Hollande in 2014, former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in 2014, and former British prime minister David Cameron in 2011.

Such speeches normally highlight shared values and interests, and emphasize close ties or contributions towards shared goals on the world stage.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, will likely delay any such official visits for the foreseeable future.

The virus is raging south of the border and in Canada, cases continue to hit new daily highs as officials urge Canadians to limit contact with those outside their households, and avoid non-essential outings.

