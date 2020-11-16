New GO Transit bus terminal at Toronto’s Union Station to open in December

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters who take GO Transit buses to Union Station in downtown Toronto will be using a new terminal in the beginning of December.

According to an update posted by GO Transit’s parent organization Metrolinx on Monday, as of Dec. 5, GO Transit buses will be utilizing the two-level, below-ground terminal at the new CIBC Square development (81 Bay St.) at the northeast corner of Bay Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Construction of the new tower development began in 2017. Eventually, CIBC will be moving all of its employees to the location once it is completed.

The new terminal will be accessible through entrances on Bay Street, Lake Shore Boulevard West, and a new above-ground bridge over Bay Street from Union Station.

Story continues below advertisement

Aside from the new facility, Metrolinx said commuters can expect a change in how they board buses. For instance, the current terminal typically uses fixed platforms for certain routes. With the new terminal, buses will be assigned to zones and people will then be directed to whichever platform is open in an effort to “prevent backlogs and minimize delays.”

1:42 City of Toronto opens new underground pathway at Union Station for commuters City of Toronto opens new underground pathway at Union Station for commuters – Jul 8, 2019

Another change travellers can expect is being kept in a separate waiting area and when buses arrive, passengers will then be allowed onto the appropriate platform.

The last day of service at the existing GO bus terminal, which is located at 141 Bay St. just southeast of Bay Street and Front Street West, will be on Dec. 4.

Eventually, plans call for a new office tower to be built at 141 Bay St. It’s anticipated a new elevated park connecting both towers will be built above the Union Station rail corridor by 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

🎉 🚌 The GO Bus is getting a new home!

With safer, more comfortable and convenient connections, your new Union Station Bus Terminal opens on Dec 5 as an essential part of bringing world-class transit to the region. Here’s a sneak peek: https://t.co/U5HjOlaigS #MXitshappening pic.twitter.com/sbSE7ZKtzI — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) November 16, 2020