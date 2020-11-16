Menu

Comments

News

U.S. extradition fight for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou back in B.C. court with evidence hearings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Meng Wanzhou is flanked by security as she arrives at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Monday, November 16, 2020. Wanzhou is heading to the British Columbia Supreme Court in a evidentiary hearing on her extradition case on abuse of process argument. T.
Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Meng Wanzhou is flanked by security as she arrives at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Monday, November 16, 2020. Wanzhou is heading to the British Columbia Supreme Court in a evidentiary hearing on her extradition case on abuse of process argument. T. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

VANCOUVER – The lengthy extradition process resumes Monday for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as her lawyers fight against her removal from Canada to the United States.

The legal team for Meng is gathering evidence in B.C. Supreme Court for an abuse of process claim, alleging RCMP and border officials co-ordinated their actions to obtain evidence against her when she was arrested.

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges over allegations she lied to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating
American sanctions against Iran.

Both Meng and Huawei deny the allegations.

In evidentiary hearings last month, a Canadian border official said he accidentally shared Meng’s cellphone passcodes with RCMP officers and there was no plot to circumvent privacy laws.

Since Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 relations between Canada and China have eroded and China’s arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are widely considered to be retaliation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
