U.S. extradition fight for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou back in B.C. court with evidence hearings

VANCOUVER – The lengthy extradition process resumes Monday for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as her lawyers fight against her removal from Canada to the United States.

The legal team for Meng is gathering evidence in B.C. Supreme Court for an abuse of process claim, alleging RCMP and border officials co-ordinated their actions to obtain evidence against her when she was arrested.

CBSA agent admits to 'heartwrenching' mistake during arrest of Huawei executive

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges over allegations she lied to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating

American sanctions against Iran.

Both Meng and Huawei deny the allegations.

In evidentiary hearings last month, a Canadian border official said he accidentally shared Meng’s cellphone passcodes with RCMP officers and there was no plot to circumvent privacy laws.

Since Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 relations between Canada and China have eroded and China’s arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are widely considered to be retaliation.