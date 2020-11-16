Nova Scotia to send annual Christmas tree to Boston on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is on Monday sending off this year’s Tree for Boston.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. indoors at the Cunard Centre in Halifax, hosted by Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft and U.S. Consul Andrea Wiktowy.

This year’s Tree for Boston is dedicated to those who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotia said earlier this month.

The Tree for Boston is the province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people, and left thousands more injured and homeless.

The province said Heather and Tony Sampson from West Bay, Richmond County, are this year’s tree donors.

The 45-foot white spruce made its way from Cape Breton to Halifax last week. On Monday afternoon, it’ll be heading off to the Boston Common, where it will be lit in December.

The province has previously said there will be no public events for the Tree for Boston send-off this year due to COVID-19.

The Monday event is private, with limited capacity for media only, the province said.