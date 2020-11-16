Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Peterborough storm knocks out power to thousands, downs trees

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Wind storm causes extensive damage throughout Peterborough area' Wind storm causes extensive damage throughout Peterborough area
Sunday's wind storm caused extensive damage in Peterborough with downed trees and power lines. No serious injuries have been reported.

Sunday night’s wind storm knocked out power to thousands of hydro customers in Peterborough and area.

High winds toppled trees and branches throughout the city.

In one incident an entire tree fell on a house on Glengarry Street in the city’s northeast end.

Read more: Strong winds, rain sweep through Greater Toronto Area causing damage, power outages

Another large tree fell in front of an apartment complex on King Street.

No injuries were reported.

Wind gusts reached 70 to 80 km/h in the region, according to data from Environment Canada.

Around 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Utilities reported multiple power lines were down, impacting customers in Lakefield and Norwood. Hydro One also reported multiple outages in the region.

Some areas were without power overnight, Peterborough Utilities said.
Cleanup was well underway on Monday morning.
Winds destroyed a backyard shed in Otonabee south Monaghan near Bensfort Road.
Winds destroyed a backyard shed in Otonabee south Monaghan near Bensfort Road. Jason Rose/Special to Global News Peterborough
— More to come.
