Peterborough storm knocks out power to thousands, downs trees

Sunday night’s wind storm knocked out power to thousands of hydro customers in Peterborough and area.

High winds toppled trees and branches throughout the city.

In one incident an entire tree fell on a house on Glengarry Street in the city’s northeast end.

Another large tree fell in front of an apartment complex on King Street.

No injuries were reported.

Wind gusts reached 70 to 80 km/h in the region, according to data from Environment Canada.

TRAFFIC: @PtboFireRescue firefighters have a number of roads blocked off due to downed trees and wires from the storm. Use caution out on our roads tonight #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/6gQJGMN07Z — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 15, 2020

Around 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Utilities reported multiple power lines were down, impacting customers in Lakefield and Norwood. Hydro One also reported multiple outages in the region.

Some areas were without power overnight, Peterborough Utilities said.

Cleanup was well underway on Monday morning.

Winds destroyed a backyard shed in Otonabee south Monaghan near Bensfort Road. Jason Rose/Special to Global News Peterborough

— More to come.