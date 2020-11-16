Peterborough storm knocks out power to thousands, downs trees

Sunday night’s wind storm knocked out power to thousands of hydro customers in Peterborough and area.
High winds toppled trees and branches throughout the city.
In one incident an entire tree fell on a house on Glengarry Street in the city’s northeast end.
Another large tree fell in front of an apartment complex on King Street.
No injuries were reported.
Wind gusts reached 70 to 80 km/h in the region, according to data from Environment Canada.
Around 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Utilities reported multiple power lines were down, impacting customers in Lakefield and Norwood. Hydro One also reported multiple outages in the region.
Some areas were without power overnight, Peterborough Utilities said.
Cleanup was well underway on Monday morning.
— More to come.
