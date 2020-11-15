Person in 20s dies from COVID-19 as Saskatchewan reports 2 deaths, 181 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the province reported 181 new cases on Sunday.

The two deaths involve people from the north central zone. The government of Saskatchewan says one person were in their 20s and the other was in their 80s.

This brings Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll to 31.

Hospitalizations continue to rise across the province along with cases.

There are 5,001 total cases in Saskatchewan, with 62 people in hospital, a record-high. Of those, 16 people are in the ICU.

As of Sunday, 1,807 cases are considered active. A total of 3,163 have recovered from the virus.

The majority of the province’s active cases are in Saskatoon, with 549 cases, Regina, with 344 cases and the province’s north, with 652 cases.

Sunday’s new cases are located in the following zones:

Far North West: 9

Far North East: 7

North West: 16

North Central: 9

North East: 6

Saskatoon: 64

Central West: two

Central East: one

Regina: 28

South West: one

South Central: 10

South East: 18

The location of 10 cases is pending.

Six cases that were previously reported as pending have been assigned to north central and north west, with three cases each.

To date, Saskatchewan has processed 297,704, and increase of 2,967 from Saturday.

