Comments

Health

Person in 20s dies from COVID-19 as Saskatchewan reports 2 deaths, 181 new cases

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam gave a stark warning on Friday, saying if people continue on the current pace and do not take urgent action, the country could see an estimated 10,000 new cases daily by early December.

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the province reported 181 new cases on Sunday.

The two deaths involve people from the north central zone. The government of Saskatchewan says one person were in their 20s and the other was in their 80s.

This brings Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll to 31.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

Hospitalizations continue to rise across the province along with cases.

There are 5,001 total cases in Saskatchewan, with 62 people in hospital, a record-high. Of those, 16 people are in the ICU.

As of Sunday, 1,807 cases are considered active. A total of 3,163 have recovered from the virus.

The majority of the province’s active cases are in Saskatoon, with 549 cases, Regina, with 344 cases and the province’s north, with 652 cases.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says Ottawa will help provinces, territories but stressed resources not unlimited

Sunday’s new cases are located in the following zones:

  • Far North West: 9
  • Far North East: 7
  • North West: 16
  • North Central: 9
  • North East: 6
  • Saskatoon: 64
  • Central West: two
  • Central East: one
  • Regina: 28
  • South West: one
  • South Central: 10
  • South East: 18

 

Read more: University of Regina biochemist receives funding for groundbreaking COVID-19 research

The location of 10 cases is pending.

Six cases that were previously reported as pending have been assigned to north central and north west, with three cases each.

To date, Saskatchewan has processed 297,704, and increase of 2,967 from Saturday.

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’
