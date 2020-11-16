Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian accused of fabricating past as ISIS executioner ‘Abu Huzayfah’ appears in court

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 10:47 am
Click to play video 'Ontario man accused of faking involvement with ISIS' Ontario man accused of faking involvement with ISIS
A 25-year-old Burlington, Ontario man named Shehroze Chaudhry, who also went by Abu Huzayfah, has been charged with committing a terrorism hoax. Chaudhry claimed he conducted executions for the so-called Islamic State, but as Carolyn Jarvis explains, the RCMP says he made that up – Sep 25, 2020

A Canadian accused by the RCMP of falsely claiming he had been an ISIS executioner in Syria appeared in Ontario court on Monday to face a terrorism hoax charge.

It was the first court appearance for Shehroze Chaudhry since his arrest on Sept. 25 on allegations he falsely portrayed himself as a former ISIS member living in Canada.

His case was put over until Jan. 25.

A 25-year-old employee at his family’s Oakville, Ont., shawarma restaurant, Chaudhry was featured prominently in a popular U.S. podcast as “Abu Huzayfah.”

Read more: Man convicted of trying to join ISIS granted overnight privileges to visit ski resort with girlfriend

His widely publicized claims that he was living freely in the Toronto area despite having executed victims by stabbing them in the heart set off heated debate in the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

But four years after he began posting on social media about his past in ISIS, the RCMP accused him of making it up, invoking a rarely used “hoax regarding terrorist activist” charge.

Trending Stories

The RCMP said his alleged fabrications had needlessly diverted police resources and raised public safety concerns among Canadians, who feared a terrorist was living among them.

“Hoaxes can generate fear within our communities and create the illusion there is a potential threat to Canadians, while we have determined otherwise,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: RCMP arrests ‘Abu Huzayfah’ for allegedly faking his past with ISIS

Police confirmed their investigation had focused partly on the popular New York Times podcast Caliphate, which was downloaded tens of millions of times and won a Peabody award.

A Pakistani-Canadian, Chaudhry left Burlington, Ont., after graduating from high school and studied at the University of Lahore. Upon returning to Canada in 2016, he posted on social media that he had been in Syria with the ISIS religious police.

His Facebook page contained extremist posts, including praise for a senior Al Qaeda figure and a post defending his return to Canada, saying “I’m the biggest thorn to the kuffar (non-believers) living here.”

Story continues below advertisement

The posts have been removed.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New York TimesRCMP national securityAbu HuzayfahShehroze ChaudhryCanada Terrorist HoaxFake ISIS memberISIS Hoax
Flyers
More weekly flyers