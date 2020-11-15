WFPS respond to 3 fires Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to three early morning fires Sunday.

The first happened at 12:21 a.m. in a vacant one-storey house in the 200 block of Union Avenue West.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Crews launched a defensive attack using an aerial ladder, declaring the fire under control at 1:08 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The call for the second fire came in at 1:26 a.m. when fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a single-storey house in the 500 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Crews protected neighbouring buildings from the heat and flames.

The fire was declared under control at 5:19 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available.

The third report of a fire came in at 3:24 a.m., when fire crews responded to a one-storey house in the 300 block of Dowling Avenue East.

When crews arrived on scene, they encountered smoke coming from the house.

Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 4:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.