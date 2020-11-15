Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP say man faces multiple charges after two people assaulted in home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2020 10:02 am
Global News

RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia say a man faces several charges after two people were seriously injured during an alleged assault at a home in the community of Springdale.

Police say they were called to a residence on Porter Road late Friday where they found a man with serious injuries and a woman with a life-threatening injury.

The suspect, who left the home on foot, was later found a short distance away on Lake Doucette Road.

Police say the man became aggressive while being questioned and resisted arrest.

Fifty-five-year-old Stacey Eugene Beals, of Springdale, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

The Mounties say the victims were taken to hospital, while Beals remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yarmouth, N.S., on Monday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeAssaultPorter RoadRCMP NSLake Doucette Road
