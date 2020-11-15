Nova Scotia RCMP say man faces multiple charges after two people assaulted in home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia say a man faces several charges after two people were seriously injured during an alleged assault at a home in the community of Springdale.

Police say they were called to a residence on Porter Road late Friday where they found a man with serious injuries and a woman with a life-threatening injury.

READ MORE: RCMP lay more charges in connection with violent response to moderate livelihood fishery

The suspect, who left the home on foot, was later found a short distance away on Lake Doucette Road.

Police say the man became aggressive while being questioned and resisted arrest.

1:55 Police review board delays hearing in 2018 cell death appeal Police review board delays hearing in 2018 cell death appeal – Nov 2, 2020

Fifty-five-year-old Stacey Eugene Beals, of Springdale, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say the victims were taken to hospital, while Beals remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yarmouth, N.S., on Monday.