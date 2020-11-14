Okanagan ski resort reporting 50 cm of fresh snow over past 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan ski resort is reporting significant snowfall over the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, after a weather system from the Pacific rolled across the region, Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna was reporting 17 centimetres of new snow overnight.

But over the past 24 hours, the resort has received 50 cm of new snow — and more snow is projected to blanket the region.

Also Saturday, Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, stating 25-35 cm are projected Saturday evening through to Sunday.

The Elk Valley in the Kootenays is also under a snowfall warning, with 15-20 cm projected.

Big White is slated to open on Nov. 26. It currently has a base of 68 cm.

Nearby resorts were reporting new snowfall totals as well, though not quite the totals at Big White.

In the South Okanagan, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton reported on Friday 4 cm of new snow, 6 cm over the past 24 hours and 26 cm over the past seven days.

Weather conditions at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton on Saturday afternoon. Apex Mountain Resort

Also Friday, Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver was reporting 10 cm of new snow, along with 13 cm over the past 24 hours and 31 cm over the past seven days.

In the North Okanagan, snow totals for SilverStar Resort near Vernon were not available.

