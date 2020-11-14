Popular trio of Edmonton restaurants in Old Strathcona close due to COVID-19 cases in staff members

Three well-known Edmonton restaurants have shut down temporarily due to COVID-19 cases in staff members.
The Next Act Pub, MEAT, and Pip said they were closing so all staff could be tested after two employees tested positive: one at Pip and one at MEAT.
MEAT had announced it would be closing earlier in the week, while Pip and Next Act Pub posted their closures on Saturday. The restaurants have also halted their online ordering services.
“Please be assured there is minimal to no risk for anyone who may have dined with us over the last while, according to AHS.”
Pip said Saturday it was also shutting down after a staff member, who last worked during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, tested positive. The staff member had not had any symptoms during their shift, according to the restaurant.
While there were no cases in staff at the Next Act Pub, that restaurant announced it would be shutting down as well due to the close connection between the three restaurants.
All three are in the same connected building at 104 Street and 83 Avenue and are run under one ownership.
