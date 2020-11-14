Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec posts new one day record for COVID-19 cases with 1,448 in past 24 hours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2020 12:14 pm
Click to play video 'Quebec ventilation company doesn’t know why government didn’t contact it' Quebec ventilation company doesn’t know why government didn’t contact it
As winter approaches, the issue of ventilation in Quebec schools is front and foremost on people's minds. The government admits it has been slow to act on the issue. One Quebec company that is a leader in air ventilation systems, says it is surprised the government has yet to call them in. Global's Amanda Jelowicki has more.

Quebec’s daily COVID-19 case load hit a new single-day peek on Saturday as the province recorded 1,448 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The province is also reporting 25 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The government said four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 occurred between Nov. 7 and 12 and the rest are unknown.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 583, while the number of people in intensive care dipped by three to 82.

READ MORE: Quebec looks at temporarily closing schools as coronavirus crisis deepens

Trending Stories

The largest number of new cases were in Montreal, with 341, while several other regions including the Lanaudière and Montérégie also recorded large numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to Twitter to urge Quebecers to reduce contacts and respect health measures, saying everyone has a role to play in reducing the case numbers.

A total of 122,643 people have tested positive and 6,611 people have died in Quebec since the pandemic began.

Click to play video 'Quebec economic update slammed by critics' Quebec economic update slammed by critics
Quebec economic update slammed by critics
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontrealRed ZoneQuebec casesMontreal casesquebec covidcovid Quebec
Flyers
More weekly flyers