Quebec posts new one day record for COVID-19 cases with 1,448 in past 24 hours

Quebec’s daily COVID-19 case load hit a new single-day peek on Saturday as the province recorded 1,448 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The province is also reporting 25 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The government said four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 occurred between Nov. 7 and 12 and the rest are unknown.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 583, while the number of people in intensive care dipped by three to 82.

The largest number of new cases were in Montreal, with 341, while several other regions including the Lanaudière and Montérégie also recorded large numbers.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to Twitter to urge Quebecers to reduce contacts and respect health measures, saying everyone has a role to play in reducing the case numbers.

A total of 122,643 people have tested positive and 6,611 people have died in Quebec since the pandemic began.

