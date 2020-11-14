Menu

Education

Coronavirus: New case confirmed at Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School

By The Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed a new coronavirus case at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School. Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 2:30 pm
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street.
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed a new coronavirus case at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

This is the first case of COVID-19 at the school, and details on whether the case involved a student or staff members have not been shared.

Thames Valley said in a statement that all staff, parents and guardians of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School community were immediately notified of the case.

Read more: St. Thomas businesses prepare for protest against coronavirus health measures

The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

Trending Stories

This comes in the same week two cases were confirmed at Westminster Secondary School, and two cases were also confirmed at Eagle Heights Public School.

The Middlesex London Health Unit is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

Click to play video 'B.C. school concerns increase as coronavirus cases soar' B.C. school concerns increase as coronavirus cases soar
