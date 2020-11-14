Coronavirus: New case confirmed at Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed a new coronavirus case at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

This is the first case of COVID-19 at the school, and details on whether the case involved a student or staff members have not been shared.

Thames Valley said in a statement that all staff, parents and guardians of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School community were immediately notified of the case.

The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

This comes in the same week two cases were confirmed at Westminster Secondary School, and two cases were also confirmed at Eagle Heights Public School.

The Middlesex London Health Unit is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.